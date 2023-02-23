17 Cute & Flirty Ways To Tell A Guy You Like Him, From Dating Experts

Having a crush is honestly just one of the best feelings in the world. Like, you can just think about them? All the time? For free? Amazing.

But what happens when you want to take the crush from fantasy to reality and let the object of your affection know about your feelings? If you’re looking for the best way to let a guy know you’re into him, look no further—we have a bunch of tips on how to tell him you like him and even some text templates for you to use.