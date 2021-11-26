Subtle Signs Someone's Romantically Interested In You, In Case You're Curious

Of course, not all men are going to follow the stereotypes that say they have to be the one to make the first move. "A lot of my clients, regardless of gender, want to feel like an equal when it comes to courtship and are just as likely to show their interest first as they are to take someone else's lead," Battle explains. So even if he isn't the one making a move, you'll know a guy likes you if he responds positively when you make a move.