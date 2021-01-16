There are certainly some body language cues that might be more common among women than men, and vice versa. Though whether body language is inherently gendered is more complex. Many of the nuances in male vs. female behaviors can often be boiled down to socialization, culture, and environment, though some may be hard-wired in us, behavioral advisor Anne-Maartje Oud, tells mbg.

One of the most common myths is that only women are fidgeting, playing with hair, or adjusting their outfits. People often think of these behaviors as being stereotypically “female,” Oud says, but that’s not the case. As humans, we engage in a lot of the same general actions, but how people execute those actions may vary.

“When we look at body language, it’s about human body language,” Oud says.

That said, some studies have found gender affects body language reading; that is, your gender might affect how accurately you can read other people's body language. Some research has found women are generally better at recognizing emotions in facial expressions, whereas other studies have found women to be better at recognizing negative emotions like anger whereas men can pick up on emotions like happiness with more ease.