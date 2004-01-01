Licensed Clinical Social Worker & Sex Therapist

Chamin Ajjan, M.S., LCSW, A-CBT is a licensed clinical social worker who did her undergraduate work at the University of California, Berkeley, and attended graduate school at Columbia University. She is also the author of the award winning Seeking Soulmate: Ditch The Dating Game and Find Real Connection.

Ajjan has post-graduate training in sex therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy and is an Academy of Cognitive and Behavioral Therapies Diplomate. She has been in private practice since 2004 and is the founder and Clinical Director of Chamin Ajjan Psychotherapy, a boutique clinic in Brooklyn, NY. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, tween daughter, and toddler son.