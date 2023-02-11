If you’re dealing with self-destructive behaviors yourself, there are several things you can try on your own. You can start by learning your triggers, understanding the root cause of the behavior, and tracking your actions. A great way to get started here is by writing it all down in a journal. You can also get yourself an accountability buddy to help you along the way. However, if your self-destructive behaviors start feeling like too much to handle alone, consider seeking expert help.

If you've noticed self-destructive behaviors being displayed by someone you care about, then try having a conversation. Sit your person down and bring up the issue in a gentle way, while maintaining your own boundaries. Again, if the situation feels too overwhelming, suggest your person talk to someone more equipped to deal with self-destructive patterns–i.e., a mental health professional.