Rationalization can take many forms, but it refers to when we try to justify unacceptable behavior using logic or reason rather than acknowledging the true, emotional, and potentially negative truths behind why we did what we did. For example, a guy who cheated on his partner might try to justify his actions by saying he was drunk so it "shouldn't count," or he might point to the fact that he and his partner don't have sex that regularly to justify why he sought sex elsewhere behind her back.