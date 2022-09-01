The psychology behind defense mechanisms starts with Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic theory, which holds that an individual’s personality has three components: the id, the ego, and the superego. The id is the primal part of ourselves that seeks to fulfill our most basic desires and impulses, whereas the superego is the part of ourselves concerned with upholding morality and social norms. The ego is the realistic part of ourselves that attempts to satisfy, moderate, and balance the needs of the id, the superego, and reality.

In the Freudian psychological framework, defense mechanisms are actually ego defenses—methods used by the ego to protect against the anxiety of dealing with the competing, often incompatible demands of the id and the superego. When situations arise where the id, superego, and reality are in conflict with one another, the ego attempts to protect itself from the resulting discomfort by using these defense mechanisms.

As one 2015 study puts it, defense mechanisms are used “in order to maintain mental homeostasis and protect the conscious mind from the effects of such conflicts.” In essence, the subconscious mind attempts to protect the conscious mind from being aware of the uncomfortable feelings, so the individual can continue to move through the world “normally,” with as little disruption as possible.