Are You A Victim Of Projection? Here's How To Know — And Not Let It Make You Crazy

Projection is one of those relationship experiences that can make you feel crazy. For example, let’s say that Brad is often impulsive regarding money and frequently spends too much, but because he’s in denial about this, he projects this onto his wife, Laurie. Their conflict might go like this:

Brad, in an angry, judgmental tone, exclaims, "I can’t believe the credit card bill we just got! Why are you always buying things we don’t need?" Laurie, caught off guard, responds angrily, "I’m not the one who spends the money around here." Their conversation then becomes a full-on screaming match, in which they're each blaming the other, and Laurie walks away more confused than ever, wondering if maybe she, in fact, is the one who's been spending all the money.

In my line of work, I’ve seen this exact kind of interaction happen with couples over and over again. Here's how to finally put an end to it.