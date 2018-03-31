What It Means When You Lose Interest As Soon As A New Relationship Starts

Obviously, until you learn to love yourself, you will keep repeating this pattern. No matter how attracted you are to someone at the beginning of a relationship, as soon as you give yourself up to that person, you will start to lose that attraction.

When you do your inner work of learning to truly see, value, and love yourself, then you will no longer fear rejection because you are no longer rejecting yourself. When you no longer fear rejection, then you will no longer give yourself up to try to have control over getting love. You will be far more interested in sharing love than in getting love, and it’s the sharing of love that keeps love alive in relationships.

Adding to this is the fact that until you learn to love yourself, you will attract people who are also abandoning themselves in some way and who are trying to have control over getting your love—just as you are doing with them. Perhaps the partner you attract tries to get your love by being angry and demanding or by being needy and trying to guilt you into giving him or her what he or she wants from you.

These common relationship dynamics are the inevitable result of self-abandonment, because abandoning oneself will always lead to trying to have control over getting the needed love. So when you try to get love by giving yourself up, and the other person tries to get love by being needy or demanding, it won’t take long to lose interest in this relationship. Creating a loving relationship starts with learning to love yourself.

