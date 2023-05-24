And how do you convey to a child that you enjoy who they are, you ask? "It involves deeper listening. It involves going into the child's world. It involves, for a parent, understanding that play is not a luxury—it's where the child's self is formed in the world," Page says, adding, "And being present with your child in their play, letting it go wherever it goes as a way to build their imagination, their creativity, their sense of groundedness in the world, builds their sense of trust."