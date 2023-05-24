The four attachment styles are secure attachment, anxious attachment, avoidant attachment, and fearful-avoidant (aka disorganized) attachment.

The avoidant attachment style is the second most common out of the four types, and involves a tendency to form insecure relationships out of a desire to remain independent.

As clinical psychologist, Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D., previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "Those with this style often seem to have strong self-esteem and a very independent streak. However, their hyper-independence and strong defense mechanisms make it difficult to connect on an intimate level."

Manly adds that people with this attachment style are most comfortable with superficial hookups or short-term relationships, while any long-term connections tend to be detached and self-focused in nature. "An attitude of aloof superiority can often be evident in those with a dismissive-avoidant style," she explains.