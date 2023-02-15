A situationship is an undefined romantic relationship that exists somewhere in between a casual hookup and a committed relationship. “A situationship offers flexibility to come and go essentially as you please, in hopes of avoiding stressors of what a typical relationship brings,” relationship coach and counselor Nicole Schafer, LPC, tells mbg.

If there’s some emotional investment but you’re unsure where you stand, chances are you’re in a situationship. The connection may also feel circumstantial, convenient, uncommitted, uncertain, ambivalent, and potentially non-monogamous. Because a situationship typically exists in murky territory, it’s also common to experience apprehension. When you're not obligated to share much, you may hold everything vulnerable back–which can leave the other person anxious and frustrated about what’s going on.

To be clear, situationships–and other label-free relationships–are not inherently bad. With honesty, situationships can be a freeing way to explore connections without always needing to turn it into something serious or long-term. It can be empowering to center yourself and take your time getting to know someone.

What makes a situationship painful is when someone isn’t being super clear about what they’re looking for, whether that’s a possible romantic relationship later down the line or just someone to casually hang out with for the time being. The what-if, what-are-we, how-do-they-really-feel, what-are-we-doing confusion is what can make a situationship go from liberating to toxic.