Schafer recommends being clear about what you want in the situationship. "What do boundaries look like to you and your partner? Do you both agree to a "don't ask, don't tell" policy? Or do you want to know what they've got going on in their intimate life? Maybe you agree on a no-sleepover rule or to never meet one another's families," she says. "There are so many boundaries that can be put in place to make sure you both get the most out of the situationship."