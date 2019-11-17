This Is When A Relationship Without Labels Doesn't Work

"Some people may choose not to label their relationship because they're afraid of being tied down too quickly or in a place where they feel trapped," Tubbs explains to mbg. "However, one should understand that you maintain full autonomy of yourself in every relationship you're in, and you are the one who is responsible for communicating what you need, what you want, and what you don't want. So if you feel you're at a place where you cannot (or don't want) to date one person exclusively, that should be communicated to your partner so that [they] can make a decision about whether that works for them."