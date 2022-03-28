The term usually implies the two people are having sex, but some friends with benefits may simply want to cuddle, make out, and share all types of physical intimacy except for sex. Some friends with benefits also go on casual dates, watch shows together, sleep over each other's places, cuddle, and other things associated with romantic relationships. Other FWBs may prefer to only meet up at night for sex. Some might want to learn about each other's lives and support each other emotionally like any other friends do, while others may prefer to keep conversation light and not go in too deep with each other.