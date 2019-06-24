People these days are pretty ambivalent about "friends with benefits" situations.

Among a certain crowd, they're a very desirable arrangement being actively sought out as an alternative to being in a "real relationship"—if you're in the dating market right now, you've probably heard somebody say or write in a profile that they're only seeking friends with benefits right now. Often it's a way of stating they want to be able to keep their distance emotionally and maintain their freedom to keep seeing other people. Meanwhile, there's another crowd of people that instinctually scrunches up their nose at the very idea of a FWB—there's an underlying assumption there that the type of dynamic in question is something only flaky, detached, shallow, or morally gray people pursue.

Both these perspectives shortchange a lot of the good stuff that can come from being friends with benefits: a consistent sex partner without the promises involved in a romantic relationship and with all the fun, connection, and genuine care for each other that comes with a friendship.

The "genuine care" part is where a lot of people get tripped up when it comes to friends with benefits: A lot of folks seem to think that just because you're not making a romantic commitment, it means you also have no obligations to one another whatsoever and that you don't need to care about each other's well-being. That's just not true. Even the most "no strings attached" casual sex still necessitates kindness and sensitivity with whoever you're sleeping with. No matter your relationship status with a person or how you feel or don't feel about them, there's rarely ever an excuse for being unkind or inconsiderate.

Friendships oriented around sex can be wonderfully healthy and positive relationships, provided they're carried out with a ton of care, thoughtfulness, and honesty. We reached out to two sex educators to get the lowdown on how to mindfully and compassionately navigate friends with benefits situations: