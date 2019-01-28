According to Melamed, what you say isn't as important as how you say it. What does that mean? How you break up—the words you choose, and the tone and body language you use—are what determine whether you've handled the situation with maturity and grace. Some of Melamed's rules for a mature, adult breakup are:

Plan a time to talk somewhere quiet and private: Find a space where you can have the kind of conversation you need to have, where you won't feel rushed or uncomfortable. Ideally, this will be somewhere private—or at least a public place that's not too busy, like a park. Maybe not your favorite restaurant or a bustling coffee shop where you could run into friends. And if your partner asks if something is up, be honest that you need to discuss something important with them.

Have open and attentive body language: Closed body language, like folding your arms across your chest or biting your nails, signals that you don't want to have a dialogue. Keep your arms uncrossed and your body turned toward your partner to encourage an open conversation. Similarly, never break up with someone while you are walking away or when your back is turned.

Maintain eye contact: Eye contact is a silent way of conveying respect and attention, as well as your unwavering commitment to your decision. Maintaining eye contact will show your partner that you're confident this is the right move while being open to communication.

Do not use blaming language: Remember the old advice to use "I" statements—focus on how you feel instead of on any problems your partner is causing. For example, "I need time on my own" instead of "you're suffocating me." At the same time, don't tell a white lie to avoid confrontation—be honest about why you're ending things; just be respectful about it.

State what you've learned from the relationship and what you'll take from it: This is a great gratitude practice. The end of a relationship is hard for everyone, but remembering why you loved your partner to begin with will help you use the experience to grow going forward—and (hopefully) inspire them to do the same.

Give your partner a chance to share what they think and feel: You can't practice empathy if you're not open to listening to how your partner feels. Just remember: Giving your partner a chance to share their feelings doesn't mean you have to back down from your decision—it's a sign of respect.

If touching or embracing are appropriate, feel free to do so: In some cases, it might be appropriate to hug or join hands as you let go of the relationship; other times, your partner won't want any physical affection, and you have to respect that, too.