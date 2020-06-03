But the truth about dating after a breakup is that the real measure of an appropriate and desirable partner goes well beyond whether or not they will be able to fit into the same role as an ex. It's about knowing who we are and what we want and then truly getting to know someone over time. It's also about getting to know them, what they want, and what role they want you to play in their life—which may look very different from your ex's needs and desires.