"Please tell me I can blame the eclipse on not feeling well and wanting to crawl into a ball today," I texted my friend Sadie.

I'd woken up in a mood, but aside from a few too many glasses of Christmas Champagne the night prior, there was little I could point to as to why. The holidays had been surprisingly enjoyable. I was leaving the next day for a girls' trip to a secluded beach in Jamaica. January was filled with work projects I was excited about. And just prior to the holiday, a friend had introduced me to someone who I really liked. Our drinks had turned into a five-hour dinner, and we had plans to get together in the new year.

And yet I felt frustrated, filled with rage, rattled from end to end. I phoned Sadie and began to unload my litany of inexplicable frustrations. Midway through my rant, she said sweetly, "Can I offer something?"

"Please!" I barked back in agony.

"I think you feel drawn to someone...and it's been a while since you've felt so vulnerable."

Oh, I breathed silently to myself. Oh.

Sadie was spot-on. I'd spent most of 2019 not dating. The first half of the year I was largely celibate, focused on work and healing from a breakup. In the last few months I'd met up with a few Hinge matches, but none had amounted to much. I missed having a partner, but I wasn't sure I was ready again for the roller coaster that was getting to know someone new. I felt so deeply content, more than ever before (a product of the work I'd done on myself over the last 10 months), in my own life. I had no desire to rock the boat.

But I also didn't want to completely close myself off. After sitting with Sadie's words, I realized the thing I most feared wasn't this guy rejecting me or ghosting me—it was liking him, like actually liking him, and getting a taste of something working out again.

The year 2020 marks the first in quite some time when I'm not entering the new year already in a relationship, and frankly, I couldn't be more excited. But with my recent wave of anxiety in reaction to a good dating scenario, it's got me thinking more critically about how I want to approach dating in 2020.

Here's my approach, which you can employ, too (and yes, you're going to want a pen and paper):