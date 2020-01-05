That's why I find it easier, for both myself and my clients, to start with what we don't want. This is slightly different from deal-breakers. A deal-breaker, for me personally, is someone who doesn't want children. Something I don't want, though, is someone who doesn't have the desire or budget for travel. Travel is a big value for me, and I've worked hard to invest in that area of my life. I've been in relationships before in which my partner didn't have the same interest and thus didn't invest in it much. I didn't think it'd be that big of a deal. I figured I could travel alone or cover the cost for the both of us. But the whole situation turned out to feel incredibly limiting. It sounds obvious in hindsight, but it's only been through honest self-reflection on the mistakes I've made that I've identified the area in need of change.