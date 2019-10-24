Labels are all about being clear and honest with each other about how you're viewing the relationship, according to relationship therapist Shena Tubbs, MMFT, LPC, CSAT-C. And to that end, even the most casual, uncommitted, purely sexual relationships need labels so that all those terms are clearly spelled out.

"What people mean by 'labeling' a relationship is defining where each person is in the relationship, their expectations, and desires. This can be as simple as discussing whether or not you are just friends, friends with romantic intentions to move forward, or in a committed dating relationship," Tubbs tells mbg. "It is so important to be clear from the beginning to avoid any heartbreak, feelings of being used or misled, and to protect the nature of the relationship as you both probably came together because you really liked each other."

It's about being kind to each other and about protecting the feelings of both of you. Misunderstandings hurt, and communication is really the only way to avoid them.

"Language matters," adds sex and relationship therapist Shadeen Francis, LMFT. "Our experience changes based on the words we use."

It doesn't feel good to be in a nerve-wracking fog of assumptions and hopes, nor does it feel good to feel like you need to withhold affection or dodge certain types of activities as a means of passively asserting your detachment. When you've agreed on what you're doing with each other, you can both stop having to dance around the unspoken truth and simply enjoy the relationship for whatever it is.

"Labeling can be a helpful way for people to begin to clarify, change, or negotiate the terms of their relationship," Francis tells mbg. "Talking about label-related topics like commitment, fidelity, and mutuality are opportunities to establish realistic expectations and build trust and security within the relationship. Even if the behaviors in the relationship don't change, people's experience of the relationship often differs under different titles."