These types of terms often refer to a new spark: Someone you recently connected with on a dating app or exchanged numbers with at an event, for example, and now you're getting butterflies sending each other texts. It's often been clearly stated that there's mutual interest in each other, though there's usually no assumed accountability or exclusivity just yet unless both people state otherwise. Tubbs describes it like this: "We are communicating anywhere between sparsely or regularly as we mutually are getting to know each other. We know that we are romantically interested, but we're still trying to figure out if we want to move forward to commit to dating regularly and spending time together."