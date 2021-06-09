How To Define The Relationship (When To Do It & Why It's So Hard)

There really isn't a set time frame. Both Sonnenberg and Brigham agree that it should be based on a feeling rather than on how long two people have been engaging with each other. This should also not be based on other people's timelines. Just because a friend became exclusive with someone after one month does not mean you have to follow suit. Remember, everyone gets into relationships at different points in time. "Everyone opens up at different points in time, and we have to realize we can't expect somebody to be exactly where we're at, at the exact moment that we are," emphasizes DelGiudice.