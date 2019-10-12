How To Define The Relationship (When To Do It & Why It's So Hard)

Defining a relationship is all about clarifying your needs, desires, and boundaries, explains AASECT-certified sex therapist Constance DelGiudice, Ed.D., LMHC, CST. Having a DTR conversation is just a way for both people to get on the same page about how you're viewing the relationship and what the expectations are around commitment, exclusivity, and emotional investment.

Importantly, how someone chooses to define a relationship is dependent on the individual, adds therapist and life coach Tess Brigham, MFT, BCC. Culturally we often receive implicit or explicit messages that relationships are supposed to be long term and monogamous, but Brigham says that formula doesn't always work for everyone—and defining the relationship is not just about trying to shove your particular relationship into that mold. More and more people are redefining what relationships look like to them and creating relationship agreements that actually make sense for their needs. "[Long-term, monogamous] relationships are hard, and it isn't always what everyone needs," she says. "If you're happy with where you are, don't let other people tell you that it's not OK.

A DTR conversation can be two people agreeing they want to be exclusive, continue dating casually, continue hanging out just as friends with benefits, or anything else that fits how you feel. What's important is that it's a shared understanding.

Psychotherapist Beth Sonnenberg, LCSW, says enjoying where you are in a relationship and living in the moment is also important. Sometimes you have to "make it up as you go. There should be some spontaneity; otherwise, that takes the fun out of it." Even if labels aren't your thing, though, practicing open communication and being sensitive to how each of you feel throughout the relationship is key to keeping it healthy and nourishing for both parties.

Now, approaching that particular conversation can require some skill and finesse. Figuring out how to start is always hard, and so is mentally preparing yourself for not liking how the conversation ends. But it provides a sense of clarity that can be necessary for a relationship to continue.