Ethical non-monogamy is an approach to relationships wherein people can have more than one romantic and sexual partner at a time, and everybody involved is aware and enthusiastically consents to the dynamic. Polyamory, open relationships, and swinging are all forms of ethically non-monogamous relationships, which are also referred to as consensually non-monogamous relationships.

“When explaining ethical or consensual non-monogamy to my clients, my go-to is the three C’s: communication, consideration, and of course, consent,” psychotherapist Cheyenne Taylor, LMSW, explains to mbg. “Ethical non-monogamy is based on the concept of using socially acceptable guidelines and ethically motivated tools to cultivate a relationship built on the foundation of non-monogamy. At its core though, ENM means not cheating or acting without the consent of your partner.”

According to psychotherapist Rachel Wright, M.A., some people view non-monogamy as a lifestyle choice, whereas others experience it as an orientation or intrinsic part of their identity.

“I experience polyamory the way I experience my bisexuality and queerness—as an orientation,” she tells mbg. “Both as a mental health professional and as a person in the polyam community, I think there is a mix of people, some finding it more of a lifestyle choice and some find that, like me, it would be more of a choice not to.”