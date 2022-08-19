There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?

Importantly, not every single behavior listed above will count as cheating in every single relationship. Everyone has a different definition of cheating, and it's on the partners themselves to establish what is and isn't OK for them. Making sure that these boundaries are established early on is key to the later success of the relationship.

"Infidelity is one of the most cited reasons partners give for getting a divorce," says AASECT-certified sex therapist Sari Cooper, CST, LCSW-R, of the Center for Love and Sex. "I think that people initially don't even ask themselves what situations they feel might be tempting to them and feel confident enough to discuss this with a partner as well."

Try to be truly honest with yourself and your partner(s) when you set up the terms of your relationship. If you know that you're a flirty person, be upfront about that; don't try to squash it down. It will only bite you in the behind later. If your partner has insight into your behavior, they are more likely to be able to come to terms with it. Together you can think of a compromise that honors both of/all of you.

"It's important that each person only agrees to boundaries that they actually believe in," Zrenchik adds. "If you feel like pornography is not cheating but your partner does (or vice versa), it's important not to simply agree just to move the conversation along. Talk it out as long as it needs to be discussed until you both arrive at an agreeable consensus (like, perhaps, movies and clips are OK but camming with a live person is not)."