7 Steps To Quit Cheating In Relationships, From A Sex Therapist

It's easy to assume that everyone who cheats is just a bad person. But the truth is, cheating is much more common than many of us think: One 2015 study found one in five people admit to having cheated on a past partner. And it's important to remember that infidelity is based on dishonesty, so those who are surveyed may also lie to any researchers who try to investigate this question—so if one in five people are admitting to cheating behavior, it stands to reason that many more might have done it but refuse to tell.

In other words, cheating is very common. To chalk up the entire phenomenon of cheating to just a few rare bad eggs who can't be helped does everyone a disservice—as a society, we don't entertain any conversation about why cheating happens, which makes it all the harder for people who cheat to make sense of their actions, make proper amends, and seek to be better in the future.

Cheaters don't wake up in the morning and think about how they want to hurt their partner that day. (If they do, we are talking about someone who is psychopathic, not "infidelic." Yes, I just made up that word.) A 2019 survey by Ashley Madison (who I work with as a resident relationship expert) found 96 percent of its affair-seeking members don't think of themselves as having low morals. That suggests many people who cheat aren't "bad" people but simply people who've made decisions that have hurt others. Some of these folks do want to change, but the problem is they feel they can't end their affairs without help.

Here's what to do. Like any harmful behavior, the key to quitting infidelity rests in mindfulness and exercising your emotional skills. Whatever got you here, if you're currently in an affair, here are seven tips for how to stop cheating for good: