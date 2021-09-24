What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples

As Muñoz adds, it can also result from being out of touch with your own anger, "because you judge it, dislike it, or fear it." If you can't accept your own anger—and take responsibility for it—she notes, it leaks out through your actions, words, and body language. "Often, it develops when people believe they need to control, hide, disguise or deny their anger in order to preserve their relationships with others," she says.