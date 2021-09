What Does It Really Mean To Be Passive Aggressive? Here Are Some Examples

If someone is acting passive aggressive toward you, Muñoz says you'll first want to bring attention to whatever the person said or did that rubbed you the wrong way. "You can do this by asking them a simple question," she adds, "or by putting the focus on what was done."

She suggests questions like: Can you repeat what you just said? I want to make sure I heard you correctly. Or, Did you just offer me unsolicited advice about my weight/looks/relationship status? "Or you might simply say, 'What exactly do you mean by that?' she notes.

When you do this, you're challenging them to notice their words and actions—and how they impact you. "The point isn’t to try to make anyone admit they’ve been passive aggressive. It’s to make sure you don’t lose your voice or your right to boundaries," Muñoz adds. From there, they have a chance to understand their own motives and feelings, and so will you.

And according to Cullins, it can also be worthwhile to make sure the person knows what passive aggression looks like. This can lead to an honest and more productive discussion about their feelings and needs, she adds, and you can also make them aware of how their behavior affects you. "For example," she suggests, "you might say, 'It’s confusing when you tell me you are fine, but your face looks angry. It makes me uncomfortable when I suspect that I don’t know how you really feel or what you need.'"