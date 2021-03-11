Getting Mixed Signals? How To Interpret A Love Interest's Weird Behavior

Say you meet someone at a party, and the two of you really hit it off. You exchange numbers and start texting back and forth (sometimes even flirtatiously), but they never ask you on a date or deflect when you mention spending time together in person.

"If he tells you he had a good time and really likes you but takes a week to contact you, it would make sense if you were confused," says Chamin Ajjan, M.S., LCSW, A-CBT, sex therapist and author of Seeking Soulmate: Ditch the Dating Game and Find Real Connection.

This type of pattern might also play out on dating apps, where it's even more difficult to know where the person stands since you've never actually met them.