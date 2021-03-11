Getting Mixed Signals? How To Interpret A Love Interest's Weird Behavior

Sometimes an ex says they're OK with you moving on, but then they make comments, show up on your dates, or do anything to interfere with your new life or relationship. They're saying one thing (they don't want to be with you), but their actions are saying another thing (they don't want you to be with someone else). "This can be damaging to any connection they may still have with their ex, as well as to their ex's new relationship," Cullins says.