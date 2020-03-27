Breakups of any kind can be arduous and painful. Ideally, moving forward and healing from the emotional wounds that come with the end of a romantic relationship would be straightforward and clear-cut. However, in reality, moving on from an ex is sometimes an agonizing process, and how long it takes to get over a breakup depends on the individual and the specific situation. If you feel stuck and unable to untangle yourself from the emotional tie to your ex, here are some of the most likely reasons you can't get over your ex and why it's taking an extraordinarily long time to move on from particular relationships: