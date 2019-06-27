It's called euphoric recall, explains Patrick Wanis, Ph.D., a human behavior expert and author of Get Over Your Ex Now! and it refers to the recalling of past events or people in a positive light while forgetting or ignoring the negative aspects. "Although it is referred to as 'recall,' it is actually an immediate reliving and re-experiencing of the positive aspects, the pleasure of the past event or person," Wanis tells mbg.

Wanis explains that this same phenomenon occurs in addiction and is directly related to the pleasure or reward centers of the brain.

Euphoric recall is kryptonite to being able to move on, says April Davis, owner and founder of LUMA-Luxury Matchmaking. If you only remember the good times you shared together, you'll have a very difficult time moving forward. "It's good to keep in mind that they're an ex for a reason, and it can be good to remember the times that were not so great as well," Davis advises.