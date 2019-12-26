When it's taking an extremely extended amount of time to get over someone, it can sometimes feel like the end will never come. You get so used to missing them that it feels like no progress is ever being made. But if you're deep in the trenches of longing right now, know this: You need to feel this way to eventually get the closure you need.

"As the poet Robert Frost wrote, 'the best way out is always through,'" Burke says. "The only way to 'get over' a breakup like any other suffering we experience in life is to fully go through it, and that means letting ourselves feel and express the pain, to allow ourselves to grieve for what we've lost. … It may be a cliché, but time does help heal most wounds. The first step in healing from a broken heart is to engage with the pain, recognize it, and acknowledge what we've lost. Only by doing that can we hope to truly and honestly move on." (That is different, however, from overthinking your breakup.)

You're heading in the right direction, McBain says, once you've "gained more insight into what happened, when you're not so emotional about the breakup, when you can acknowledge your part in what happened, when you can start to consider dating again, [and] when you've grieved the loss of this relationship."

"For each person, it'll be different," Burke adds. "I had one client who told me the turning point was his ex not being the first thing that popped into his head when he woke up. Another client was able to play a certain album again (one that she had listened to a lot with her ex) and be able to enjoy it. It's a felt sense rather than any external marker."

When it comes to getting over someone, don't hold yourself to any timeline. Acknowledge your feelings, internalize and sit with them, and avoid judging yourself for "taking too long." Instead, try to notice the small steps you're taking each day, and practice a ton of post-breakup self-care. You'll get through this—at your own pace, whatever it may be.