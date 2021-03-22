Ending a relationship can be one of the hardest things to do, especially when you have devoted time, energy, effort, money, and other things you cannot get back. It can take a person some time to recover, heal, and get back on track with their lives. Since everyone is different, there is no concrete timeline for how long it takes to get over someone or when it is OK to start dating again. For some, it can take a few months, and for others, I have seen it take years. Healing is not linear.