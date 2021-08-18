When we're in love, we have the best intentions for what's to come, but life happens. Telling someone goodbye is a difficult but necessary part of the human experience.

Take it from me—I recently broke up with a boyfriend of seven years, and while I'm finally in a good place, I'm admittedly still rebuilding and healing. After all, it upended everything I thought I knew at the time: a shared life that seemingly stretched out infinitely in its familiarity, a bustling home together in my favorite city in the world, the person I was and what I thought I wanted. It takes a lot to find meaning in the lessons from the relationship even when it doesn't last forever.

"If you loved this person deeply, you may always love them, but their role in your life has changed," licensed therapist LeNaya Smith Crawford, LMFT, tells mbg. "You can absolutely love them from afar [but] the most important thing is to give yourself grace, honor your emotions day by day and give yourself the space to process for as long as you need."

If you're looking to get over someone after a breakup of any length and emotional capacity, welcome. You're in the right place. The tips below will help guide you into letting go with peace: