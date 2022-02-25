While you're in the thick of it, you may find yourself feeling at peace with the breakup one day, then ricochet to wanting to get them back at all costs. Remember, there is no time limit for how long it should take to get over someone. It's dependent on each person, their role in the breakup, and the level of work they've done on themselves. There isn't really a specific equation, like you've been together for X time so it should take X months to get over it. So if it's been a certain time period and you're still going through it, don't judge yourself. That's totally OK! The emotional whiplash will be exhausting, but rest assured, it's a part of the healing.