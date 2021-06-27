Is Your Ex Really Over You? 12 Signs They're Actually Pretending

As therapist and relationship expert Ken Page, LCSW, tells mbg, there are different ways people pretend to be over someone, whether they're lying to themselves, their ex, or other people in their lives. "And we do that because we want to be resilient and because it hurts so terribly to go through a breakup," he explains, adding it's not uncommon to try to move on quickly to a place of being over someone. Almost universally in the early stages, he says, we are not as "over" the person as we act like or rationalize we are.