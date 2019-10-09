5 Ways To Know Whether You Should Get Back Together With Your Ex

Humans have a desire to love and to be loved, which is often fulfilled in romantic relationships—and that explains why breakups can be so hard to deal with. Like many people following a breakup, you might go through a process in which you consider getting back together with your ex. Did you make the right decision to leave them? Should you reach back out to try to rekindle what once was?

You wouldn't be alone if you did: According to a survey conducted by the Associated Press, 41% of people have gotten back together with an ex. But whether or not that's the right decision for you is a different story.

Just because you have the option to get back together doesn't mean it is the right decision. Many factors need to be weighed when deciding whether you should jump back into the relationship. Sure, being separated or apart helps you realize that you had a good thing. However, it can also make you see just how unhealthy the relationship was through the time apart.