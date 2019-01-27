You've probably heard that "love works in mysterious ways"—so, uh, how exactly are you supposed to wade through all that mystery and know if it's real or not? Social media, movies, and pop culture, in general, will have you believe that love is meant to feel like fireworks and butterflies. You're supposed to hear music and "see the light." So, what if you don't? Does that mean it's not true love?

The short answer is no. Falling in love can mean many different things and it's felt in many different ways—and that love can evolve over time. Nearly everyone in long-term relationships has doubt and questions at some point. "We don't stay in that high place all the time," Linda Carroll, M.S., a licensed marriage and family therapist and life coach, told mbg. "Some days are cloudy, some are stormy, some are gray, and sometimes the sun shines. Relationships are seasonal and cyclical."

But you can rest easy knowing that there are actually a few key signs that will help you figure out if what you're experiencing is real love or not, even if things aren't always "perfect":