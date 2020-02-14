Annie Hsueh, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in couples therapy, tells mbg that one way to express love is surprisingly simple: Just tell them. "It sounds so simple, and yet we don't do this enough," Hsueh says. "You don't need an elaborate speech, and you don't need to be the most eloquent. Chances are, your partner likes engaging with you, and that includes talking to you!"

Hsueh says telling your partner "just how much they mean to you" and "how much you love them and appreciate them" while making eye contact or physical contact can be "very powerful."

Pataky agrees, adding that it's helpful to get specific by highlighting the special moments you've shared or the positive traits you love about this person. For example, you might say, "I love you because of how supportive you've been throughout these tough times at my job." If it's too hard to say these things out loud, you can also say them through text, Pataky says.