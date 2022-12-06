Far from materialistic, gifts are a meaningful way to express love to your partner because they're a "visual reminder of the love that you hold for them," Pataky says. "Many people have a misconception around giving gifts that it's about how expensive or glamorous it is, but it's merely about the intention. It's a reminder to your partner that you have them on your mind and are keeping your eyes open to things they may enjoy. Buying them a small trinket from the checkout counter or picking a wildflower that you saw on your walk to your car can go a long way to your partner as they're reminded of the love that you have for them."