Writing a love letter to a long-term partner such as a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse can be a great way to affirm or even rekindle your love for one another. Mental health counselor Chaute Thomson, LMHC, points out that couples can often forget to keep connecting with one another as they get swept up in the hustle and bustle of daily life. So, a love letter can be a moment to step back, get in touch with your emotions, and show some serious affection to your partner—particularly if it’s not something you often do with each other.

“Allow yourself to be vulnerable and share your heart,” she recommends. “Many times, we are scared to truly share ourselves out of fear of rejection or misunderstanding, but writing a love letter creates a genuine opportunity to connect with one another.”

Really lean into your emotions—that’s what’s going to really make your love letter sing.