Aromatherapy For Stress Relief: How It Works + 12 Scents To Start With

The term aromatherapy is derived from the Latin aroma, meaning "pleasant scent," and therapy, meaning "treatment." "It's essentially a practice of using scents to heal the mind, body, and soul," says physician Tina Gupta, M.D., and it's been around for centuries.

The ancient Egyptians and Greeks used essential oils to for a variety of ailments, and according to the history documented by the International Federation of Aromatherapists, early civilizations even used aromatherapy to ward off evil spirits.

However, the practice wasn't given its name until 1937, when French perfumer and chemist René -Maurice Gattefossé published the first-ever book on the topic, titled Aromatherapy, Essential Oils.

The scents commonly used in aromatherapies are sourced from aromatic plants (think flowers, herbs, citrus fruits, etc.) and are used to promote mental and physical health through inhalation alone or topical application on the skin. "During inhalation, the molecules that carry the scent in essential oils travel from your nose to the emotional center in your brain," Gupta tells mbg.

As far as scientific research on the subject, author and alchemist Adora Winquist tells mbg it wasn't until the 1930s that chemical compounds and their corresponding psychological effects were first researched.

Studies surrounding aromatherapy have revved up in recent years, but there is not currently enough evidence to conclusively say, one way or another, just how effective aromatherapy is overall for stress relief (although lavender, citrus, and rose oil aromatherapies specifically have an good amount of science backing that is emerging). In other words: You'll just have to try it and see if it works for you.