mbg Contributor

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW, is an award-winning writer, foreign policy expert, and clinically trained social worker with emphasis on childhood and family dynamics. She has dual bachelor's degrees with honors in Social Work and African American Studies, a master's degree in Public Administration, and a master's degree in International Relations from Syracuse University. She also has a master's degree in Social Work from Columbia University. Her work has been featured in The Huffington Post, Blavity, Madame Noire, the Times Union, Heart & Soul Magazine, Griots Republic, and more.

Miller, known online as Lia World Traveler, is also a public speaker who regularly presents on panels and at workshops, conferences, and events nationally and internationally. She is also foreign service officer/diplomat and has worked extensively on issues across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Latin America.