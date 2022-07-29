Need To Apologize? 12 Therapist Approved Tips For Saying You're Sorry

If you're unsure whether you've upset someone and need to apologize, there are both explicit and more subtle signs you can pick up on. Houyuan Luo, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and therapist, says that in some cases, "the person explicitly lets you know that you have done something wrong." But even if they don't tell you directly, Luo says to keep an eye out for when "the person acts differently than usual. For example, if you two always enjoy a good glass of wine, but the other person suddenly doesn't enjoy it that much, it might be a subtle sign that something happened."