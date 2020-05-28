Forgiveness doesn’t mean what happened was OK, and it doesn’t mean that person should still be welcome in your life. (Your boundaries still matter, and grudges can be part of forgiving.)

Forgiveness just means that you've made peace with the pain, and you are ready to let it go.

"There was a reason you came together, and there's a reason you are moving apart," psychologist Danielle Dowling, Psy.D., writes at mbg. "Acknowledge the good, the bad, and the beautiful from your time together and know that it all served an important purpose in both of your lives."