Forgive and forget is an oft-repeated piece of advice with biblical origins. Although it might seem trite, there's a reason this little phrase still gets uttered so often. There's true wisdom in forgiving and forgetting. When someone really hurts you, you may question whether you want to forgive someone; it may, in fact, seem utterly unnatural. But there are many reasons why it's sometimes better to forgive and forget, even if part of you doesn't want to. Here are just a few of them.