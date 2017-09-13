5 Ways To Lovingly Detach + Release Relationships That No Longer Serve You

Admittedly, this is not always something you can do right away. But if you're willing to be self-aware and exploratory, you will soon begin to see the value that this relationship—and its eventual end—have played in your life. When the time is right, begin to ask yourself what you learned from this relationship: What did you learn about yourself? How have you grown and evolved as a person? What have you learned about the nature of relationships; about how you show up and behave in them?

How will these lessons affect your next relationship, whether with a romantic partner, a friend, a coworker, or otherwise? Of course, there's no need to be "perfect"—to have learned all the right answers and gotten all the good lessons, and feel that you need to apply them perfectly on the next go 'round. Simply recognize what you've learned and how you've grown and how that might be helpful to you in the future. Then offer up gratitude for the relationship you let go of; clearly, it gave you so much.

It's never easy to release a relationship, especially if it played a significant role in your life. But there are always ways to let go that best serve you and the other person, and doing so will help heal your heart and make way for the incredible future relationships to come.