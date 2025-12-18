The Parenting Diaries: The mindbodygreen Guide to Everyday Immunity Support
In today’s world of packed schedules and demanding to-do lists, keeping the whole family thriving is no small feat. In our new series The Parenting Diaries, we’re taking a peek at how parents get it done. For our first installment, mindbodygreen’s co-founders and co-CEOs Jason and Colleen Wachob are sharing their strategies for supporting overall immune health. Made in partnership with Florida Orange Juice.
Running mindbodygreen while raising two active daughters means our days are full. School drop-offs, extracurriculars, work commitments, family dinners, weekend outings—the pace rarely slows.
We’re lucky that we live in Miami, a place that allows us to spend more time outside in nature year-round, soak up the sunshine, and connect with families who are as passionate about health and wellness as we are.
After more than a decade immersed in the science of well-being, we’ve learned that resilient families aren’t built on perfection. They’re built on daily rituals that support us physically and emotionally.
So no matter how busy life gets, these are the five habits we come back to again and again.
1. Start the day right with a nutrient-rich breakfast
As any parent knows, mornings can quickly spiral into chaos. We’ve always believed that mornings set the tone for everything that follows. When we start the day grounded and nourished, the whole household runs more smoothly.
So while every morning looks slightly different, we try our best to create a consistent morning routine we can all rely on.
One of the easiest ways to do that is through a simple, but intentional, morning meal. Before anything else, we make sure we prioritize protein. Protein supports muscle health, energy levels, and helps keep the body satiated1. We also want to ensure we get fiber, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and antioxidants for well-rounded nutrition. We keep the classics in rotation:
- Greek yogurt with granola, protein powder, and berries
- Smoothies that blend healthy fats, protein, and fruits
- Egg scrambles with leafy greens and colorful vegetables
Along with protein, we make sure we’re eating brightly colored fruits for antioxidant support. Antioxidants enhance the body’s defenses and help keep the body resilient all day long. Living in Florida means oranges are a natural go-to. As a quality source of vitamin C, these are a great way to support immune health year-round.
“Vitamin C is often recognized as the ‘immune-supporting’ vitamin and for good reason. Vitamin C works to strengthen our immune system by protecting, promoting the production, and supporting the function of immune cells,” says Colleen Sloan, PA, RDN, LDN, a physician assistant and registered dietitian who supports pediatric patients and their families.
And when that glass is paired with a healthy, robust breakfast it can help keep the whole body balanced, blood sugar included. “Enjoying a glass of 100% orange juice with a source of protein, fiber-rich foods, and healthy fats to help create a more balanced plate,” she says. “Plus, research suggests that hesperidin, a natural plant compound in 100% OJ, may play a role in moderating blood sugar after meals.”
2. Get morning sunshine & vitamin D
Early sunlight is non-negotiable in our house. Research shows that just a few minutes of morning light helps anchor our circadian rhythm, improves our sleep quality, and keeps everyone’s mood brighter throughout the day.
So as a family, we always prioritize time outdoors in the a.m., whether that’s a quick outdoor walk, school drop-off stroll, or park playtime. Of course, a leisurely outing isn’t always possible (an understatement!), but we at least try to let the natural light flood our home as much as possible—creating a bright environment full of the Miami sunshine.
Another reason we love the sunshine is that it’s one of the ways the body naturally makes vitamin D. Vitamin D supports several critical systems in the body, including immune function. It helps regulate how the body responds to germs and plays a role in keeping the immune system primed.
3. Move in ways big and small
Through our years and years of research, one theme consistently shows up: exercise is vital for longevity and overall health. We’ve also learned that the key isn’t intensity—it’s consistency. Bodies that move regularly tend to stay stronger, more energized, and more resilient.
For our active girls, we want to instill the idea that movement is a gift, not a chore.
First and foremost, we model that in our own lives. We make sure to build in movement organically—from rucking walks with friends to family trips to the playground. By seeing how joyful it feels to move and feel strong in our bodies, we hope we’re showing them how to build lifelong healthy habits.
We also make a point to watch and celebrate women’s sports together—from the girls’ team sports to collegiate and professional games. Seeing female athletes in their full power helps our daughters internalize what strength looks like.
“100% orange juice is nearly 90% water with naturally occurring electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, so it’s a great option for hydration support,” says Sloan. “Rehydration after exercise is especially important, and research shows 100% orange juice can be just as effective as water and sports drinks for supporting fluid balance.”
4. Enjoy meals as a family
Meals together are one of the most protective rituals for family well-being. It’s shown to have several emotional and physiological benefits, including reduced stress, stronger family bonds, and mindful eating patterns.
At our table, food is something to celebrate and enjoy. We are always looking for new recipes to make as a family and prioritizing dishes made with nutrient-dense ingredients because we want them to see that nourishing your body can taste really good, too.
Make Florida OJ a fridge staple that you can infuse into a variety of dishes, from soups and homemade dressings to even citrus-inspired mains that can be enjoyed family-style (like this Orange Honey Dijon Grilled Chicken Salad) or a Florida Orange Juice Peanut Butter Sauce which pairs perfectly with protein and veggies for an easy weeknight stir-fry. “It really is that versatile,” she adds.
5. Share gratitude
The final habit of our day is always gratitude. It’s simple, it’s grounding, and it creates a sense of calm that carries us into the evening.
Interestingly, gratitude has been connected to lower stress hormones, improved emotional regulation, and better sleep—all of which support healthier immune function. The mind-body connection is real, and we see it play out in our home every day.
At dinner, we play “rose and thorn.” So each family member shares one good thing from their day, as well as reflects on what could have gone better. It gives us a chance to open up, talk about the things that happened at school (or work, for us parents), and enjoy each other’s company.
Ask an RD: How can 100% orange juice support a healthy immune system?
We often think more about our immune health during the cold and flu season, especially when we start to feel a cold coming on. But, our immune system is constantly working to keep us healthy, not just during the winter months.
What I like about 100% orange juice is it’s an easy, accessible way to get immune-supportive nutrients when you need it most.
- Vitamin C: Vitamin C is often recognized as the “immune-supporting” vitamin and for good reason. Vitamin C works to strengthen our immune system by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of immune cells. One 8-ounce glass provides nearly a full day’s worth of vitamin C.
- Vitamin D: Fortified 100% orange juice also has vitamin D which may help support the immune system by fighting off bacteria and viruses.
- Potassium, folate, thiamin: These all play a unique role in supporting our immune health.
- Hesperidin: A plant compound most abundantly found in citrus that has been linked to a number of benefits to the immune system thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.
- Hydrating: 100% orange juice is nearly 90% water with naturally occurring electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, so it’s a great option for hydration support. Plus, hydration is an underrated part of keeping the immune system strong.
- No added sugar: Additionally, 100% orange juice has no added sugar—only naturally occurring sugar from the oranges themself—which help replenish carbohydrates for your body.
By building simple, consistent habits, like including vitamin C-rich foods and drinks, you can help keep your immune system strong throughout the year and feel more prepared when cold and flu season rolls around.
– Registered dietitian nutritionist Colleen Sloan, PA, RDN, LDN
The takeaway
Easy, practical, and fun routines make a meaningful difference in how our family feels day to day. If one of these ideas fits seamlessly into your routine, start there and make it your own.