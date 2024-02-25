They say it's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all, but that is not how it feels when you're trying to figure out how to leave a relationship while crushing yourself and your partner as little as possible. I've always likened it to vomiting: considering a breakup is nauseating, while having the breakup conversation feels like throwing up. Meanwhile, the breakup's aftermath—when you're all shaky, exhausted, and maybe a little relieved—is similar to recovering from being sick. It's just all around unpleasant (but!) also a sometimes necessary and nearly universal part of life.