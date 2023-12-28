Seek to understand the factors that led to the breakup, including your role. Such insights can provide closure and help you move forward. You can also assign a fixed time and duration to overthinking. Consciously stop yourself from overthinking at any other time. When your attention wanders, remind yourself there is a set time to overthink, and you will do it then. Do activities that engage the mind. Start caring for yourself and invite love, laughter, and joy back into your life so you're incentivized to look forward to the future instead of obsessing over the past.