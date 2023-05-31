While it's not always easy to apologize to yourself (or others), psychology expert Megan Hale, M.A., previously wrote for mindbodygreen that the reason most of us feel guilt or shame for our past actions is because those actions were not in line with our current morals and values. "In this way," she says, "our previous wrongdoings can actually clue us in to what we now hold important"—and that is something to learn from.