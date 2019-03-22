The Real Reason You Have Such High Standards For Other People

Treating others with compassion and acceptance starts with being able to treat yourself that way first. Shame and vulnerability researcher Brené Brown's research shows us there's a connection between the ability to accept help and the ability to show compassion to others. When we can't accept help or support from others because of our self-judgment (that we don't deserve help, or that accepting help in some way is "weak"), then we're creating a cognitive link between compassion and judgment. So, when we're in the position to show compassion to someone else, there's an underlying link of judgment. A thread that we don't even recognize. And this gets in the way of practicing forgiveness to others. If we can't unhook accepting help and judgment and can't practice self-compassion, then we can't get to forgiveness.