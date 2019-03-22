The Real Reason You Have Such High Standards For Other People

I've seen many models of forgiveness, and I bet you have too: The "forgive no one and hold a grudge forever" path; the "forgive everyone and never stand up for yourself" path; and most often, situations where we think we've forgiven someone but haven't really, and we re-experience distress and often resentment. But I never saw models on how to forgive myself.

I wasn't a perfectionist, but I had a loud, harsh internal critic. In my mind, I endlessly repeated the cringeworthy moments that made me wish the floor would swallow me up whole. My sense of self sprung from a deep well of not good enough, regardless of external achievements. I wanted to be liked. I tended to argue for being "right," and I held onto that like a life raft. Somehow, I missed the memo that always being right does not make people like you.

Treating others with compassion and acceptance starts with being able to treat yourself that way first. Shame and vulnerability researcher Brené Brown's research shows us there's a connection between the ability to accept help and the ability to show compassion to others. When we can't accept help or support from others because of our self-judgment (that we don't deserve help, or that accepting help in some way is "weak"), then we're creating a cognitive link between compassion and judgment. So, when we're in the position to show compassion to someone else, there's an underlying link of judgment. A thread that we don't even recognize. And this gets in the way of practicing forgiveness to others. If we can't unhook accepting help and judgment and can't practice self-compassion, then we can't get to forgiveness.

In other words, your inability to accept other people's mistakes and give them second chances stems from your own harsh judgments toward yourself. When you can't be compassionate and forgiving toward yourself, you hold other people up to the same standards, and you stay stuck. We need self-compassion before we're able to sustain being compassionate toward others.