Kristin Neff, Ph.D., is an associate professor of human development and culture at the University of Texas at Austin and a pioneer in the field of self-compassion research. Her books include The Mindful Self-Compassion Workbook and Self-Compassion. She is also the author of an audio program, Self-Compassion: Step by Step, and has published numerous academic articles. She lectures and offers workshops worldwide. Together with Christopher Germer, Dr. Neff hosts an eight-hour online course, "The Power of Self-Compassion."