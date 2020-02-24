5 Ways To Get Rid Of Guilt & Move On With Your Life
Feeling guilty can be toxic to your body, mind, and spirit. It blocks us from experiencing growth and transformation and can keep us stuck in the past. Of course, feeling guilty about something you did that was harmful to someone else can be useful in that it can give you the information to make amends. But when guilt is triggered by perceptions of what others may think, or what we think we "should" be doing, it can be harmful. Here are five strategies to overcome guilt if you suspect it is holding you back:
1. Don't "should" on yourself.
Focusing on the I should do this or I should have done that sets you up for being self-critical. When you "should" on yourself, you are judging yourself. When you judge yourself, you are limiting all of your potential to grow and think openly.
We can't change the past, but we can learn from it and use those experiences as tools for change. Instead of getting caught up in the "shoulds," think of ways that you can learn to adjust your way of thinking. Start by letting go of the thoughts that may not even be beneficial to you. Where did those thoughts develop? What can you do or say to challenge those thoughts?
2. Practice positive affirmations.
Practice saying positive affirmations to yourself right after you wake up and are still in bed to start your day on the right note. Keep your affirmations in the present tense and use the first person. For example: I am healthy and prosperous, and I am accepting of all abundant things coming into my life.
3. Start a journaling ritual.
One way to release guilt is by expressing your feelings in a journal and actually seeing your thoughts on paper. This is also a wonderful way to get thoughts down and then circle back with them to remind yourself how much you've achieved over time.
4. Focus on quality, not quantity.
Instead of telling yourself that you "should" do more of certain things, really appreciate the time you do spent doing them. If you feel guilty for not spending time with your family, that means making a point to turn off your phone and be extra mindful the next time you do all do something together.
5. Forgive yourself.
It is essential to forgive yourself and others in order to release your guilt. It's important to note that forgiveness is not the same as acceptance of pain. Instead, it's more about taking care of yourself so that you can move forward with your life without being controlled by the guilt or the person who has hurt you.
Being a human means that you have made mistakes and will continue to make mistakes. Forgiveness is the key to allowing yourself to take your life in a more positive direction.