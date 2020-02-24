5 Ways to Get Rid of Guilt

Focusing on the I should do this or I should have done that sets you up for being self-critical. When you "should" on yourself, you are judging yourself. When you judge yourself, you are limiting all of your potential to grow and think openly.

We can't change the past, but we can learn from it and use those experiences as tools for change. Instead of getting caught up in the "shoulds," think of ways that you can learn to adjust your way of thinking. Start by letting go of the thoughts that may not even be beneficial to you. Where did those thoughts develop? What can you do or say to challenge those thoughts?