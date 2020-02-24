 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
5 Ways To Get Rid Of Guilt & Move On With Your Life

5 Ways To Get Rid Of Guilt & Move On With Your Life

Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
Written by Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC, is a licensed behavioral counselor and personal trainer. She is passionate about sharing holistic approaches to wellness and is the author of Healthy Weight: It’s a Family Affair.
5 Ways to Get Rid of Guilt

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Last updated on February 24, 2020

Feeling guilty can be toxic to your body, mind, and spirit. It blocks us from experiencing growth and transformation and can keep us stuck in the past. Of course, feeling guilty about something you did that was harmful to someone else can be useful in that it can give you the information to make amends. But when guilt is triggered by perceptions of what others may think, or what we think we "should" be doing, it can be harmful. Here are five strategies to overcome guilt if you suspect it is holding you back:

1. Don't "should" on yourself.

Focusing on the I should do this or I should have done that sets you up for being self-critical. When you "should" on yourself, you are judging yourself. When you judge yourself, you are limiting all of your potential to grow and think openly.

We can't change the past, but we can learn from it and use those experiences as tools for change. Instead of getting caught up in the "shoulds," think of ways that you can learn to adjust your way of thinking. Start by letting go of the thoughts that may not even be beneficial to you. Where did those thoughts develop? What can you do or say to challenge those thoughts?

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Practice positive affirmations.

Practice saying positive affirmations to yourself right after you wake up and are still in bed to start your day on the right note. Keep your affirmations in the present tense and use the first person. For example: I am healthy and prosperous, and I am accepting of all abundant things coming into my life.

3. Start a journaling ritual.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(376)
sleep support+

One way to release guilt is by expressing your feelings in a journal and actually seeing your thoughts on paper. This is also a wonderful way to get thoughts down and then circle back with them to remind yourself how much you've achieved over time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Focus on quality, not quantity.

Instead of telling yourself that you "should" do more of certain things, really appreciate the time you do spent doing them. If you feel guilty for not spending time with your family, that means making a point to turn off your phone and be extra mindful the next time you do all do something together.

5. Forgive yourself.

It is essential to forgive yourself and others in order to release your guilt. It's important to note that forgiveness is not the same as acceptance of pain. Instead, it's more about taking care of yourself so that you can move forward with your life without being controlled by the guilt or the person who has hurt you.

Being a human means that you have made mistakes and will continue to make mistakes. Forgiveness is the key to allowing yourself to take your life in a more positive direction.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC, is a licensed behavioral counselor and personal trainer. She is passionate about sharing holistic approaches to wellness and is the author of Healthy...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-rid-of-guilt

Your article and new folder have been saved!