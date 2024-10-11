Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Definitely The Most Likely To Join A Cult
The 12 signs of the zodiac all approach life differently. Some are more headstrong, while others are more passive—some are great leaders, while others prefer to be led. And that means some are more likely to steer clear of cults while others get swept up in them.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll join a cult, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of each zodiac sign, these three are the most likely to do so.
And P.S., this applies to sun signs, as well as moon signs and rising signs.
Pisces
Coming in at number one for "most likely to join a cult" is none other than ethereal and dreamy Pisces. These intuitive and sensitive folks have a reputation for being empathetic and idealistic at best, but naive at worst.
And in the case of an impressive and powerful cult, Pisces can't help but get drawn in to the allure. Again, they can be idealistic and a bit naive, so put it together, and Pisces folks will easily fall victim to a cult's shining promises.
Plus, as a water sign, Pisces also values emotional connection, so if the cult in question manipulates their emotions, they may think they're having a genuinely good experience. Eventually though, their intuition will kick in and they can get out of the situation, so long as they aren't projecting their idealistic fantasies onto the cult and its leader.
Cancer
Up next we have Cancer—another water sign, like Pisces. For these folks, emotional security and close emotional bonds are everything. They'll be attracted to close-knit cults that seem like supportive families because Cancers crave that same intimacy.
Cancers are, after all, associated with the fourth house of home and family. And indeed, many cults lure people in with the promise of a community of like-minded people. To many Cancers, that seems ideal!
But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is—and Cancer can use their keen intuition (like Pisces) to figure out if something is awry.
Sagittarius
Finally, coming in third place for "most likely to join a cult" is Sagittarius. These folks are the spontaneous adventure-seekers of the zodiac, and they also seek wisdom, as well. To them, joining a cult is just the latest on their long list of experiences.
They'd likely be interested in cults that offer some sort of higher knowledge, though it typically won't take them long to realize a cult isn't what it seems. Sags may be adventurous, but they don't like to be boxed in or told what to do.
They'll join a cult to learn the basics, get the inside scoop, and then bounce before things get too weird. But you can bet they'll tell that story forever!
The takeaway
Again, we're not guaranteeing that these three signs will join a cult—or that the other signs won't. But in terms of the archetypal energy of each zodiac sign, Pisces, Cancer, and Sag have qualities that might get them caught up in a cult.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel