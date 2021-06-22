Cancer is often associated with home, roots, and our emotional lives.

Those born under this sign are often quite sensitive, able to perceive other people's feelings and moods. Cancers also tend to be very in tune with their environments. Like the moon mirrors the light of the sun, this sign can reflect the energy of the world around them.

In astrology, the moon also speaks to the home: where we came from, our roots, and how we recharge. So feeling at home is often very important for typical Cancerians, as is having time for rest and reflection. (Think of the crab retreating into its shell.)

Finally, as a cardinal water sign, Cancer is associated with beginnings, origins, and the waters of the womb. This sign is all about growth, nourishment, and comfort. How do we feel at home in our bodies, in the universe, in our communities? How do we connect to our lineage? These are all Cancer questions.