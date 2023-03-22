There is a natural fascination between Cancer (the crab) and Aquarius (the water bearer) from the moment they meet. They aspect one another in a quincunx, which means they're 150 degrees away from the other on the astrological wheel.

The vibration of the quincunx aspect makes it difficult for this pair fully see the other, which creates great mystery, interest, and intrigue in the other. Their vibration lies somewhere in between a square and opposition, which leaves them in a limbo of tension that boils over into incredible attraction.

Quincunx pairs always do best if they are able to incorporate autonomy in their partnership because of their vastly different astrological compositions. Cancer is a cardinal, yin, water sign—while Aquarius is a fixed, yang, air sign—which makes combining their energy bizarre, yet stimulating.

Cancer's planetary ruler is the moon, which governs emotion, while Aquarius' two planetary rulers, Saturn and Uranus, rule structure and radicality. Astrologically speaking, these two have absolutely nothing in common. Yet, within their differences, a magical space is created that fosters their dynamism for one another.

In terms of compatibility (aka synastry), you have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign, to get the full picture. But with that said, here's more on how Aquarius and Cancer fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.