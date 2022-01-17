Everything You Need To Know About The Zodiac's Most Eclectic Sign

Just as with any sign, there are many ways to be an Aquarius. However, this sign is known to have an affinity for the unknown—and what may seem "experimental" or "avant-garde" to the rest of us.

It's truly a sign ahead of the times, and Aquarians are always looking forward into the future with a cool, airy perspective. As such, they're sometimes labeled as the archetypal outsiders or eclectics of the zodiac.

Aquarius is represented by the Water Bearer—a figure emptying a jug of water. This gesture is meant to sweep away the past, clear away stagnant thinking that's holding us back, and make room for what's next. This says a lot about the Aquarian personality.

Ruled by Saturn and Uranus, the Aquarian superpower involves reflecting on the past while figuring out how to move forward into the future. Saturn is the planet of time and also the ruler of Capricorn. Uranus, discovered around the same time as electricity, is the planet of insights, revelations, and revolutions.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Aquarius season comes in the middle of winter. Think of it as a cool blast of wintry air that can help us find clarity, revelation, and sudden electrical insights.

Aquarius' opposite sign is Leo, the theatrical fire sign. These two energies are in constant conversation. If Leo brings on the personal creative fire, Aquarius shows us how to use that fuel to power the future.

Aquarians are usually full of ideas, ready to get the big picture on a problem and figure out how we should all move forward collectively into the unknown. Aquarius says onward—into the future!