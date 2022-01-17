Everything You Need To Know About The Zodiac's Most Eclectic Sign

Everything You Need To Know About Aquarius: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Aquarius is the 11th sign of the zodiac (January 20 to February 18). It's represented by the Water Bearer, or sometimes simply by three squiggly lines (hence why many people mistake Aquarius for a water sign).
A fixed air sign ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology, and Uranus in modern astrology, Aquarius (called Kumbha in Vedic astrology) energy is eclectic, creative, and forward-thinking.
Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Aquarius and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.
Aquarius personality traits.
Just as with any sign, there are many ways to be an Aquarius. However, this sign is known to have an affinity for the unknown—and what may seem "experimental" or "avant-garde" to the rest of us.
It's truly a sign ahead of the times, and Aquarians are always looking forward into the future with a cool, airy perspective. As such, they're sometimes labeled as the archetypal outsiders or eclectics of the zodiac.
Aquarius is represented by the Water Bearer—a figure emptying a jug of water. This gesture is meant to sweep away the past, clear away stagnant thinking that's holding us back, and make room for what's next. This says a lot about the Aquarian personality.
Ruled by Saturn and Uranus, the Aquarian superpower involves reflecting on the past while figuring out how to move forward into the future. Saturn is the planet of time and also the ruler of Capricorn. Uranus, discovered around the same time as electricity, is the planet of insights, revelations, and revolutions.
In the Northern Hemisphere, Aquarius season comes in the middle of winter. Think of it as a cool blast of wintry air that can help us find clarity, revelation, and sudden electrical insights.
Aquarius' opposite sign is Leo, the theatrical fire sign. These two energies are in constant conversation. If Leo brings on the personal creative fire, Aquarius shows us how to use that fuel to power the future.
Aquarians are usually full of ideas, ready to get the big picture on a problem and figure out how we should all move forward collectively into the unknown. Aquarius says onward—into the future!
Aquarius traits:
- Creative
- Humanitarian
- Innovative
- Optimistic
- Peaceful
Aquarius challenges & opportunities for growth.
Aquarians are the cool air of winter, filled with revelatory insights. However, that cool air can be a tad aloof at times.
Aquarius prefers "we" to "me," and unlike their opposite sign of Leo, isn't very comfortable in the limelight. But as with most signs, Aquarians can learn a lot from their opposer. It's OK to take center stage, warm up to people, and let your guard down sometimes, Aquarius!
Aquarius in love & sex.
In love as in life, Aquarius is the great experimenter. This sign is willing to try out all sorts of things in the love and relationship department.
As a fixed sign, Aquarians are usually ready to commit, hunker down in relationships, and hold space for their partners. The typical Aquarius is looking for a best friend with whom they can also share their life.
That said, Aquarians tend to appreciate space in relationships, as they're known to enjoy their alone time. So, don't take it personally if the Aquarian in your life needs a little room to themselves every once in a while.
Aquarius in friendship.
Since air signs tend to be quite cerebral, Aquarians are typically looking for friends they can connect with intellectually. They're always on the hunt for people they can really think through life with.
Their Uranus rulership makes them charmed by new information or anything that's surprising to them: Music, art, and discoveries that fall outside the mainstream are all ways into the Aquarian heart.
Aquarius in career & money.
Aquarians are the inventors, scientists, experimental artists, and artisans of the zodiac.
Uranus, Aquarius' ruling planet, is associated with newness and invention. Likewise, Aquarians often feel most at home in fields that are on the brink of discoveries. Ethical technology, electronic music, and visionary inventions all fall under this sign's wheelhouse.
The typical Aquarian is not just in business for themselves—they're always pondering what's best for humanity and the collective. This means the sign will feel most fulfilled in jobs that put sustainability, the future of the planet, and collective harmony at the forefront.
Additionally, Aquarians often thrive in groups, where they can bounce ideas back and forth, try new things, and experiment. Aquarians know that a few heads are better than one.
Aquarius compatible signs.
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Aquarians typically gravitate toward folks who can help them with their big-picture thinking. Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love:
Compatible signs:
Generally, the most compatible signs for Aquarius friendships and romantic relationships are fellow air signs (Aquarius, Libra, Gemini), as they speak the same intellectual language, and fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius, Aries).
Incompatible signs:
Summary
Aquarius is the revolutionary fixed air sign of the zodiac. As such, those born under this sign can teach us to be our most innovative, insightful, and downright weird selves.
