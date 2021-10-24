The Zodiac's Most Mysterious Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Everything You Need To Know About Scorpios: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac (October 23–November 21), and it's represented by the scorpion. A fixed water sign ruled by Pluto in modern astrology and Mars in ancient astrology, Scorpio (or Vrishchika in Vedic astrology) energy is mystical and mysterious.
Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Scorpio and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.
Scorpio personality traits.
Scorpionic energy often appears calm and subdued but is intensely emotional underneath the surface.
We can begin to understand the depths of Scorpio by looking at Pluto—its ruling planet that is associated with the underworld, death, and rebirth. We meet with Pluto in our lives when we feel we need to cross a threshold, examine deep emotional processes, or find truth by delving deep into the hidden parts of ourselves.
Scorpio is a fixed sign, meaning Scorpios tend to like stability, routines, and home life—just like their opposite sign, Taurus. We can think of Taurus as the natural world and all that is visible and Scorpio as the underworld, or whatever emotions, thoughts, truths, and secrets linger below the surface.
Scorpio is often associated with the eighth house in astrology—an arena that rules sex, death, and rebirth, among other things.
Scorpios are famously discreet and even secretive, with an air of mystery around them. Other personality traits include fearlessness, boldness (thanks to Mars), passion, creativity, and fierce loyalty.
Scorpio traits:
- Bold
- Creative
- Determined
- Mysterious
- Mystical
- Passionate
Challenges and opportunities for growth.
sleep support+
Scorpio's depth can create tunnel vision at times, and this is a sign that can be a tad obsessive. This means that Scorpio could take a cue from another fixed sign, Aquarius, and zoom out to get the wide-angle view once in a while.
Another major opportunity for growth involves letting things go. Scorpios tend to hold onto grudges, negative energy, or obsessive thought patterns about people or situations that have wronged them. Remember that grudges only hurt the grudge-keeper.
Finally, Scorpios would do well to remember that their friends, partners, and co-workers are not mind-readers. They should always remember to communicate emotions and talk about how they're feeling. Don't keep all of those secrets inside, Scorpio! Let them out to let them go.
Scorpio in love & sex.
A typical Scorpio is known to be intensely passionate, sexual, and deep. This sign is looking for someone to really explore new territory with—a partner they can take to travel to the outermost regions of desire, explore sex and sexuality with, and get to know on a deeper level.
There is a regenerative, explorative, and even healing quality to the typical Scorpio's sex life. In the bedroom, emotional intimacy and true sexual connection are just as important as experimentation and playfulness for this sign.
Scorpios are generally more interested in long-term partnerships than quick, casual flings. But thanks to their watery nature, they're usually more comfortable feeling their feelings than expressing them. If you're in a new relationship with a Scorpio partner, you might need to ask how they're doing and what they're thinking pretty frequently. But in time, a Scorpio will slowly reveal themselves and their true nature.
With that being said, Scorpios seek the truth—and if you're keeping a secret, they'll be able to tell. A date with a Scorpio can easily turn into a low-key interrogation session if they feel you're holding something back. However, all of this truth-seeking can be beautiful, as it leads Scorpio into deep and meaningful friendships and relationships.
Scorpio in friendship.
It can be hard to "read" a new Scorpio friend at first, and they may come off as aloof, mysterious, or unemotive. But don't be fooled: There's a lot stirring beneath the surface! Like their namesake, the Scorpion, Scorpios are slow and steady but will sting when threatened.
If you cross a Scorpio, prepare to get that stinger. The shadowy side of this sign involves holding grudges, keeping secrets, and seeking revenge.
If they trust you, though, they'll be an honest, dedicated, and loyal friend who is always there to lean on and tell secrets to.
“I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have.”*
Jennifer L., Verified Buyer of sleep support+
Scorpio in career & money.
Scorpios love hanging out in the dimly lit regions of the subconscious and can often make wonderful therapists, astrologers, tarot readers, or guides of any sort. Likewise, any career that involves research or in-depth analysis is Scorpionic territory. Additionally, the eighth house rules other people's finances, so financial adviser is another possible career option for our Scorpio friends.
Scorpio likes to go deep, and they can focus on one task or subject for a while, even obsessively at times.
Scorpio energy is also associated with all things "taboo" or not socially acceptable. This means that Scorpios are the ones that everyone in the office runs to with their most personal, unspeakable problems and secrets.
As mentioned above, Scorpios are immensely loyal, often staying with one company or profession for their whole lives. They're not into gossiping or pettiness and often have magnetic personalities that co-workers and clients are drawn to.
Scorpio compatibility.
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Scorpios typically gravitate toward folks who can help them understand the deepest and most true parts of human nature—and tear down societal taboos along the way. Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love.
Compatible signs:
Incompatible signs:
Summary
Scorpio is the passionate, mysterious fixed water sign of the zodiac. As such, those born under this sign can teach us to be our deepest, most impassioned selves.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.