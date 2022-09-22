Are Libra & Scorpio Actually Compatible? Astrology Experts Weigh In
Each of the 12 astrological signs are unique and nuanced, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Libra and Scorpio, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they can make it work in a relationship, according to astrologers.
Libra & Scorpio compatibility:
In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, it'll help to have a refresh on what each is about. Libra, for one thing, is the seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the scales. It's an air sign ruled by the planet Venus, and its modality is cardinal. Libra is known to be social, just, and peace-oriented.
Scorpio comes right after Libra as the eighth sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Scorpion. It's a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto in modern astrology (and Mars in ancient astrology), and its modality is fixed. Scorpio is known to be deep, mysterious, and intense.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, despite being side by side on the zodiac wheel, Libra and Scorpio aren't typically thought of as compatible because they operate very differently. "They have different needs, and they would have to be very attuned to each other's needs and be willing to compromise and balance each other out," she explains.
Now's also a good time to point out that we're specifically talking about the dynamics between these two signs' energies, and to get a real sense of astrological compatibility between two people (AKA synastry), their whole birth charts need to be taken into account.
In a relationship:
Romantically, Quinn says, this duo is going to require a bit more effort than other more compatible zodiac pairings for a few reasons.
For starters, Libras have the potential to lose themselves in Scorpios' depths. They could wind up neglecting their own needs in the relationship, she explains, because of their tendency to prioritize balance and harmony above all.
Scorpio also tends to be more introverted than Libra, she adds, so Scorpio may run into issues with their social battery if their Libra partner wants to be on-the-go all the time.
They also have different ways of processing things, with Libra being more intellectual, and Scorpio more emotional. As Quinn puts it, "Scorpio needs to go all the way, deep to the root, in order to be able to move on, where Libra doesn't necessarily," adding that Libras tend to look at emotions a lot more intellectually, and even a bit more on the surface than a Scorpio would.
However, all of these differences don't have to be a bad thing if both people can approach each other with understanding, and further, help each other grow. Libra can help Scorpio see things from an intellectual standpoint, Quinn notes, while Scorpios can help Libras go deeper and evolve.
She also adds that Scorpios are extremely loyal in relationships, which a Libra will greatly appreciate. "They love that they would be like adored by the Scorpio—that initial attraction would be really nice for them," Quinn tells mbg, adding that the key with this zodiac matchup is sustaining that initial spark.
In a friendship:
A friendship between a Libra and a Scorpio may fare better than a romantic relationship, according to Quinn, given we tend to place fewer needs on our friends than our romantic partners. Because while these signs may be different, opposites do attract, and both of these signs have something really beneficial to offer the other as friends.
As Quinn says, "The opposites in them could really be nice places of growth, because it wouldn't be intensified with spending so much time with each other as it would in a relationship," noting Scorpio can help Libra dig deeper and facilitate growth and transformation, while Libra encourages Scorpio to come out of their shell, socialize, and have a little fun.
Libra season and Scorpio season also both occur in fall, which Quinn says is significant, because it results in a laid back approach when it comes to being in social settings, akin to the way things seem to slow down in fall.
Ways they match up:
As aforementioned, Libra and Scorpio both have laid back energy to them, thanks to their timing in fall. "They're both in this transition of fall to winter energy, so they both kind of have this similar laid back, slowing down, chill energy," Quinn says.
Aside from that, these two signs really don't have all that much in common. Again, though, that doesn't have to be a bad thing, with opposites encouraging growth. "Libra would learn a lot about themselves being around a Scorpio, because Scorpios are naturally focused on rebirth and transformation. And Scorpios can be very one-on-one type of people and want to spend a lot of time alone, so Libras would get them to be social," Quinn tells mbg.
Where conflict may arise:
As air and water signs, respectively, Libra and Scorpio are going to have different approaches to emotions. As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, "Like the breeze, you can't quite catch [air signs], and you never know where they'll drop you once they sweep you up." Water signs, on the other hand, prioritize security, including in their relationships. "Security is important to them," the twins say, adding, "After all, water needs a container, or it dries up and disappears."
Apply that to a relationship, romantic or otherwise, and you can see how Scorpio may view Libra as flippant, and Libra could find Scorpio too intense. "Scorpio's energy could end up being a little bit too intense for Libras. Libras are very light hearted and again want to keep the peace and that's their nature," Quinn notes.
To that end, Libra really has to check how much of themselves they're compromising, as to "not over give for the sake of keeping the peace," she explains. Libra would need to be careful not to over give for the sake of keeping the peace, while Scorpios would need to identify when they need to pull back and spend time alone.
The takeaway.
Libra and Scorpio certainly don't make the most obvious astrological duo. They do, however, have a lot to offer each other. These two signs can have an initial spark in the beginning, and long-term, the question becomes whether they can sustain it.