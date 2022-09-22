In order to understand the dynamic between these two signs, it'll help to have a refresh on what each is about. Libra, for one thing, is the seventh sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the scales. It's an air sign ruled by the planet Venus, and its modality is cardinal. Libra is known to be social, just, and peace-oriented.

Scorpio comes right after Libra as the eighth sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Scorpion. It's a water sign ruled by the planet Pluto in modern astrology (and Mars in ancient astrology), and its modality is fixed. Scorpio is known to be deep, mysterious, and intense.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, despite being side by side on the zodiac wheel, Libra and Scorpio aren't typically thought of as compatible because they operate very differently. "They have different needs, and they would have to be very attuned to each other's needs and be willing to compromise and balance each other out," she explains.

Now's also a good time to point out that we're specifically talking about the dynamics between these two signs' energies, and to get a real sense of astrological compatibility between two people (AKA synastry), their whole birth charts need to be taken into account.