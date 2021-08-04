When it comes to successful relationships, communication is key. Just ask psychologists John Gottman, Ph.D., and Julie Gottman, Ph.D., founders of the Gottman Institute: As the world's leading relationship experts tell us on the on the mindbodygreen podcast, research shows that couples who “lose their spark,” so to speak, talked to each other less than 35 minutes per week. “And most of the conversations these people had with one another were really about who's going to do what and when,” John adds.

But what about couples who talk...too much? If you live together (and especially if you work together), you may be technically talking all the time: How do you keep the conversations from getting stale, and how do you keep the romance alive?

“There's no problem with talking all the time, as long as there's a little mix," says Julie. Meaning: Yes, talking about responsibilities and everyday duties is important, but don’t forget to spice things up with some deep, open-ended questions from time to time.